Ashneer Grover is grabbing a lot of attention lately after he quit his position as the managing director from BharatPe. The company according to reports alleged that the entrepreneur used the company’s money to buy stuff for his personal use. In a recent statement, the employees claimed that Grover bought Porsche and a dining table worth approximately ₹10 Crore. After such allegations, the Shark Tank panellist has now reacted to the claims.

Days before Ashneer decided to resign from the company, his wife Madhuri was sacked for allegedly using company funds for personal use such as beauty treatments and vacations. Meanwhile, the entrepreneur came into the limelight due to his straightforward response in Shark Tank India; his few lines from the show became meme material for social media users.

Now refuting the rumours about buying an expensive dining table using BharatPe funds, Ashneer Grover took to his Twitter and shared, “Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a ₹10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you’ll lose your credibility like them.”

Ashneer Grover added, “It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put ₹10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors – 1 : Lavishness – 0.”

In the follow-up post, Grover addressed the purchase of his Porsche claiming that it was a second hand, at the same time, he felt proud that the new BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer has himself bought a BMW Z4 convertible.

Shark Tank India panellist Ashneer Grover wrote, “I am proud @SuhailSameer14 that within 1 year of joining BharatPe you could buy BMW Z4 Convertible sports car. I’ve made my employees’ dreams come true. Ironic that you believe you as employee can afford your dream and I as Founder can’t even afford a 2nd hand Porsche. Touché !!”

