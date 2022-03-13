Divya Agarwal has been making headlines every now and then. Ever since she announced her breakup with her longtime boyfriend Varun Sood, her fans have been going all out in support of the beauty and praising her courage for being strong amid her personal life crisis. Divya recently shared a breathtakingly beautiful picture on her Instagram and while a section of social media can’t get enough of her prettiness, the other half trolled her for her breakup with ex-boyfriend Varun. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Divya is very outspoken when it comes to personal and professional life. Ever since she has won Bigg Boss OTT, her fan following has skyrocketed in a good way. The beauty is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 3 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Sharing a picture on her Instagram, Divya Agarwal captioned it, “Sunset diaries !” In the pictures, Divya can be seen wearing a mustard yellow coloured suit-pant and paired it with a lilac coloured spaghetti strap crop-top.

Divya Agarwal styled her look with a hat and lilac coloured heels and accessorised it with statement gold earrings. For makeup, she opted for a subtle glam look with sultry kohl smokey eyes and nude lips. Take a look at her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Reacting to her pictures, a troll commented, “Mean b*tch @divyaagarwal_official self-centered. D*ckhead” Another troll commented, “Varun ko kyun chhod diya aapne ????” A third troll commented, “Varun liked the post..😮” A fourth user commented, “Varun nai sab kuch dekha hai ab koi aor vhi dekhnga😂”

What are your thoughts on the diva’s latest Instagram post? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Lock Upp: Sangram Singh Opens Up About His Wife Payal Rohtagi Being Trolled, “She Doesn’t Believe In Chaaploosi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube