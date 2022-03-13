Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have come out of the Bigg Boss 15, they have been sending their fans into a tizzy with their lovey-dovey moments. Teja emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 in Jan, this year. Karan often accompanies his ladylove on the sets of Naagin 6 and the lovebirds send major couple goals. Within a few months of dating, their wedding rumours have also started making headlines.

Ahead of Holi, Karan Kundrra collaborated with Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Rubina Dilaik for an ad and it has caught netizens’ reaction. Read on to know why?

The Bigg Boss trio’s new ad is out. The video opens with Karan Kundrra sitting and smiling while looking dashing in a white kurta-pyjama paired with powder blue kurta. To wish him on Holi, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz approach him in full enthusiasm and try to put colour on his face. But KK refuses to celebrate and gives them a cranky reply, leaving the duo disappointed. However, on seeing Rubina Dilaik passing by, Karan quickly gets up and wishes her Happy Holi.

Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous in a white ethnic dress while leaving her hair open. KK is then seen flirting with the actress while enjoying the applied colour on his face. This is when Nishant and Umar give him an angry look.

Well, we wonder if Tejasswi Prakash has seen her boyfriend flirting with Rubina Dilaik in this latest video or not? But after watching it, netizens reminded KK or Tejasswi Prakash and wrote, “rubi ki jagah teja hoti too aur acha lagta,” while another user told KK, “Shadi hui hai uski”

Taking to her Instagram, Rubina Dilaik shared the new ad while wishing fans a Happy Holi! She wrote alongside the video, “Holi is incomplete without my friends, some masti and the perfect celebration partner, Seagram’s Imperial Blue. Watch how I celebrated my Holi. What’s your plan? Share the vibe.”

Meanwhile, during their stint in Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra share a great friendship with Tejasswi Praksh. The actress, who’s currently seen in Naagin 6, fell in love with Kundrra and the duo also expressed the same on National television.

