Actress Tejasswi Prakash is known to stand with her friends and support them. She also gives them honest reviews when she sees them going wrong. Of lately, it is clearly visible that her friends are back bitching about her, be it Umar Riaz or Nishant Bhat.

But, seems like Nishant has crossed all the lines, making dirty and personal remarks on the food that Tejasswi cooks. He said things like she might have put poison in the food or even spat. This disgraceful comment hurt the actress and she was seen sobbing on the LIVE feed. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee came in support of Tejasswi by taking it to Twitter.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, “I missed few episodes.But yes khaane mein zeher, khane mein thook dena yeh kaisi baatein hai yaar ? And i know teja,as i said at times i might not like her game but she is a nice girl & a human being. As we all could see the way she felt for nishant’s & fed him. Small gestures❤️”

Check out the post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee below:

I missed few episodes.But yes khaane mein zeher, khane mein thook dena yeh kaisi baatein hai yaar ? And i know teja,as i said at times i might not like her game but she is a nice girl & a human being. As we all could see the way she felt for nishant’s & fed him. Small gestures❤️ https://t.co/fadeUQHbHP — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 18, 2021

Tejasswi Prakash has been cooking since day one and made sure no one sleeps on an empty stomach.

