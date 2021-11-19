Television actor and politician Kamya Punjabi has always been vocal about her thoughts, both on social media and real life. She has lately been in the news for frequently speaking about the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and its contestants. In a recent video released, the actor can be seen justifying Vir Das’ ‘Two Indias’ monologue, which has been going viral across the globe.

For the unversed, Vir Das had released a short video titled ‘Two Indias’ which he had performed at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. In the rhythmic monologue, he spoke about the ironies in India, highlighting how a part of it needs attention, from the people and the ruling government. He spoke about multiple political and cultural issues in the country, including topics like rape, the Lakhimpur Kheri case, and cricket craze, amongst others.

The video has lately been taking the internet by storm, dividing the people as some believe the comments are defamatory to the country while others feel he has only spoken the truth. A First Information Report was also filed against the comedian for his remarks, a few days back.

In a recent video, actor and Congress party member Kamya Punjabi has spoken about his monologue while expressing her thoughts on the issue. She said, “I agree to this. Yes, there are two sides of India. Ek side eka aisa hai jispe hume itna garv hota hai ki hum uske liye mar-mitne ke liye tayyar hai. Aur ek aisa side hai, jiske liye hum umeed karte hai aur kadi mehnat karte hai ki wo side change ho jaye. So yes, what is so wrong in that?”

Previously, various Bollywood celebs and politicians spoke about Vir Das’ statements, and the list included none other than actor Kangana Ranaut. She condemned the statements in a rather raw manner and demanded a befitting punishment for him. On the other hand, politicians like Shashi Tharoor lauded the short segment, calling it “brilliant” on social media.

