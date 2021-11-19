The definition of family is changing in today’s world. A family is just not just parents and the kids they birth (along with their parents, siblings, and others), but it also includes the kids one adopts or welcomes into the world via surrogacy.

While people live having kids of their own, and giving birth to them themselves, at times due to medical complications or even age, that’s not possible. At such times, parents opt for surrogacy or adoption. Many Bollywood celebrities – some married and others not – are now experiencing the joys of parenthood by welcoming their offspring through surrogacy.

Today, as news of Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough becoming parents thanks to surrogacy make the headlines, we tell you about others Bollywood stars who have followed a similar path to welcome their kid(s).

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were already parents to Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan when they opted for surrogacy for their third. This Bollywood couple welcomed AbRam Khan in May 2013 and since then he has become a star in his own right.

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

Like Shah Rukh Khan, even Aamir Khan was a father of two – Junaid and Ira – when he welcomed his third. While his first two kids were born to him and his first wife Reena naturally, Aamir and Kiran Rao opted for IVF surrogacy for Azad Khan Rao. The couple opted for this as Kiran had earlier suffered a miscarriage and there were complications.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor became a single dad thanks the magic of surrogacy in 2016. The actor welcomed his son Laksshya Kapoor in June 2016.

Ekta Kapoor

Just like her brother, producer Ekta Kapoor too went the surrogacy route to experience motherhood. This powerful Tv and film personality welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor in January 2019.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is also experiencing fatherhood as a single dad thanks to surrogacy. The filmmaker is the father of twins Roohi & Yash, born February 2017.

Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber impressed all when they adopted a girl named Nisha in 2017. But that wasn’t the end of them expanding their family. In March 2018, the couple announced that they had grown their family by welcoming twins Noah and Asher, born through surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Raj Kundra

In February 2020, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media and informed all that the Shetty-Kundra family got a new member. The couple welcomed daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra thanks to this medical magic.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Earlier today, Preity Zinta took to social media and informed all that she and Gene are now parents. The couple welcomed twins – Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

