Siddhant Chaturvedi has paved his path into Bollywood by playing the role of underground rapper ‘MC’ Sher in Gully Boy, and oh boy, he surely is here to stay! Since his first debut, the rising actor has been busy working on multiple projects. However, talking about his upcoming film, Siddhant opened up on how he bagged the role of Bunty in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and it’s not only pretty hilarious but also has some connection with Aditya Chopra!

During a conversation with News18, Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked how he bagged the role in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Responding to this question, Siddhant said, “Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) had seen Gully Boy and I remember he called me and said, ‘Tu toh hero hai,’ and I told him, ‘Toh bana do hero.’ And that’s how I was offered the film and I heard the script and signed it. But somewhere I was a bit hesitant that they hadn’t seen my comic timing.”

Talking more about the film and Aditya Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi added, ” I have grown up watching Govinda sir, Salman (Khan) sir, Shah Rukh (Khan) sir, so I am a hardcore Bollywood fan. So I wrote a diary for this character, where I wrote about the character. I also recorded the voice with some background music. So I auditioned after signing the film as I really wanted to impress Adi sir. When I saw my preparation, he found it really amazing.”

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently seen in the latest promo of KBC 13. In the promo, he starts rapping for the one and only Amitabh Bachchan and calls him ‘sabka baap’ in his rap.

Talking about Bunty Aur Babli 2, other than Siddhant , the film will also star Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Sharvari Wagh!

