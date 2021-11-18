Gulshan Grover, popularly known as ‘Bad Man’ of Bollywood, has appeared in over 400 films in the span of a four-decade-long film career. His recent appearance as an antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi is loved by many. While he still loves the adulation like a newcomer, he spoke about what Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan thought about him.

The celebrated villain of yesteryear movies is now one most sought after actors not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood as well.

Gulshan Grover, during a conversation with ETimes, recalled an incident when he was being considered for a role in Yash Raj film’s head honcho Aditya Chopra’s film. He said, “I was being considered for a role by Aditya Chopra. Before making a final decision, Adi called up Shah Rukh Khan and asked him, ‘I want to cast Gulshan Grover in a film, what do you think?’ SRK replied, ‘If you can handle hard work and sincerity, he’s the man.’ Adi was relieved with SRK’s answer and he said, ‘Mujhe laga ye star hai, villain hai, aayega aur dismissive attitude se kam karke chala jayega (I thought he’s a star, a villain, he’ll come work dismissively and go away)’. Shah Rukh assured him that would not be the case.

The veteran actor also revealed, “I never got to work in that film, neither did I work with Adi, but I got to know about this episode from both men later on.”

Gulshan Grover also spoke about Amitabh Bachchan asking a question about ‘Bad Man’ in one of the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) episodes. He said, “It was great to see that question being asked on KBC. Amitji graciously explained about the Bad Man character from ‘Ram Lakhan’. I even sent a thank you tweet to Amitji. Amitabh Bachchan saab talking about Bad Man felt really nice.”

