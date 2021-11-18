Bollywood’s charming actor, Saif Ali Khan along with his co-star Rani Mukerji, is currently busy promoting their upcoming film Bunty aur Babli 2. The movie will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Recently, YRF’s released a video on their YouTube channel which was titled ‘Con-versations with Bunty and Babli’. In the video, Rani and Saif were seen reminiscing their old anecdotes!

The duo have worked together on amazing films like Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and many more!

Talking about the video, which was shared on the Youtube handle of the film’s production house, Yash Raj Films, Saif Ali Khan shared a shocking incident that occurred in his past, while in conversation with co-star Rani Mukerji.

During his conversation with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he was scammed a few years ago. Shocking right?!

The ‘Race’ actor said he had invested in a property and lost more than 70 percent of all his money. Talking about the scam, Saif said, “Everything was to make properties. They told me I’d get it in three years, but I haven’t got it yet. I lost almost 70 per cent of everything I had earned up to that point.”

Yikes! that’s a lot of earning down the drain.

Other than this, in the conversation, Saif and Rani also looked back at the making of the romantic film (Hum Tum) and laughed out loud recalling the time they were too ‘uncomfortable’ during the kissing scene. Saif even called it the worst kiss in the history of cinema.

Coming to their movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel of the 2005 hit film with the same name, starring, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. The new film is directed by Varun V Sharma and will star Saif Ali Khan as Bunty this time. The film is set to release this Friday on November 19.

