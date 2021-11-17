Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are collaborating after almost 12 years for Bunty Aur Babli 2. The two actors worked together in the 2004 film ‘Hum Tum’. Recently, the duo looked back at the making of the romantic film and laughed out loud recalling the time they were too ‘uncomfortable’ during the kissing scene. Saif even called it the worst kiss in the history of cinema.

The Kunal Kohli directorial received 7 nominations at the 50th Filmfare Awards and won 5 of them. On the other hand, the ‘Omkara’ star was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2005.

In a new video shared by YRF on their YouTube channel to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji can be seen discussing their first collaboration. During the conversation, Rani asks, “Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?” Saif replied, “I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot.” He added, “So, I arrived on set, and you were being extra nice to me that day, and you were saying, ‘How are you? How was the drive? What’s happening?’”

Saif Ali Khan then shared, Rani Mukerji suggested he tell people that he didn’t want to kiss her. Saif further shared, “I said, ‘I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.’ You said, ‘Listen, I don’t think we should do it.’”

The ‘Sacred Games’ actor then mimicked Rani making a face as she hesitantly said, “Okay, we will do it. It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema, it was so uncomfortable. It made me so uncomfortable because you were so uncomfortable.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel of the 2005 hit film with the same name, starring, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. The new film is directed by Varun V Sharma and also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is set to release this Friday on November 19.

