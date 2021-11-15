Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is thrilled that her daughter Adira, who had never seen any Rani starrer before Bunty Aur Babli 2, has thoroughly loved the laugh-out-loud comedy that releases worldwide on Nov 19!

Advertisement

Rani reveals, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a special film for me for several reasons. Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am I working with Saif after years, but what’s giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved!”

Advertisement

Rani Mukerji adds, “Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen. She was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy that we have done. I‘m so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me.”

Rani Mukerji further says, “We rarely make family entertainers today and Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a true blue comedy that you can take your entire family to and enjoy laughing your hearts out with them. It’s a quintessential Hindi film that everyone has missed for some time now and I’m confident that it will entertain audiences worldwide.”

The actress continues, “It is a genuinely good, clean comedy that’s also hard to come by and I had a blast working in this film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is meant for all audiences, across all age groups and that’s a rarity because the industry is not making such universal films these days. I hope our film makes people happy and they have an amazing time as they return to the cinemas.”

Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, which releases on November 19, is an out-and-out comedy that will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other! Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty Babli while Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari, play the new Bunty Babli. It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey To Enter Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Verse After Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi? Check Out The Deets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube