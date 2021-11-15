Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful stars in the Hindi film industry. The Bollywood star has a massive fan following throughout the world. The superstar is loved by many but not so much at the US airport though. He faced detention at the airport thrice so far.

Back in 2016, King Khan spoke about getting detention at the US airport on Twitter and the US envoy apologized to him as well. Voicing his exasperation, he wrote, “I fully understand & respect security with the way the world is, but to be detained at US immigration every damn time really really sucks.”

I fully understand & respect security with the way the world is, but to be detained at US immigration every damn time really really sucks. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2016

However, Shah Rukh Khan also talked about the bright side of the detention in his trademark sense of humour. He wrote, “The brighter side is while waiting caught some really nice Pokemons.”

The brighter side is while waiting caught some really nice Pokemons. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2016

Shah Rukh Khan’s exasperated tweet got the attention of US state department official Nisha Biswal and the US envoy to India, Richard Verma. The ambassador tweeted, “Sorry for the trouble at LAX @iamsrk. We are working to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Your work inspires millions, including in the US.”

Sorry for the trouble at LAX @iamsrk. We are working to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Your work inspires millions, including in the US. — U.S. Ambassador to India (@USAmbIndia) August 12, 2016

SRK in response also tweeted, “No trouble sir, respect the protocol & not expecting 2 b above it. It’s just a tad inconvenient. Thx for ur concern.”

No trouble sir, respect the protocol & not expecting 2 b above it. It’s just a tad inconvenient. Thx for ur concern. https://t.co/zQspvxnXsl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2016

Nisha Biswal, who is the assistant secretary for south and central Asian affairs, had also tweeted to Khan saying that she was “sorry for the hassle” but added that even US diplomats “get pulled for extra screening”.

The reasons for Shah Rukh Khan running into trouble with US immigration and airport authorities were not clear to Indian officials. The US has multiple watch lists.

