Rohit Shetty’s recent release Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar alongside Katrina Kaif was undoubtedly a major hit on the box office! The movie saw Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a cameo role as Bajirao Singham and Simmba in the movie. Now that this film is a blockbuster, the next most anticipated directorial from Rohit is his own Singham 3!

For the past few days, there have been claims made that, the third instalment of the director’s hit film would be based on article 370. Well, let’s hear what the director has to say about this!

Recently, there were reports that the upcoming Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 starring Ajay Devgn will be based on Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which affords special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It is an archaic section believed to be the reason by many behind the union territory’s under-development to this date and incessant issues with the insurgency.

Talking about Ajay Devgn Starrer Singham 3 and its plot based on article 370, while conversing with Bollywood Life, Rohit Shetty, said, “Even I’ve heard that the story is out, even though I myself don’t know what the story is – that Singham 3 is being made on Article 370, which even I don’t know. We have a basic idea for the story, but I can understand (the reports coming out) because of the rage created by Sooryavanshi, so everyone is talking about Singham. However, there’s a lot of time for it…if you see, there’s at least one year left for Singham (3) to begin. It won’t start before a year (from now. So, there’s a lot of time.”

Recently, Rohit hinted at a possible crossover between Dabangg and his cop-verse and the idea has already been settling well with the fans.

Rohit Shetty has booked Independence Day 2023 for the release of Singham 3.

