It all started with Singham, then came Singham Returns, it was followed by Simmba and now Sooryavanshi has done the trick. The cop universe being put together by Rohit Shetty has been set well, what with each of his outings turning out to be good successes. In fact what’s notable is that three of these films is in fact amongst his Top-5 Week One ever, which shows how the action entertainer genre has been welcomed wholeheartedly by the audiences.

Here is looking at the Top-10 best Week One of films by Rohit Shetty:

Simmba – 150.81 crores

Chennai Express – 149.96 crores

Golmaal Again – 136.08 crores

Sooryavanshi – 120 crores*

Singham Returns – 113 crores

Dilwale – 102.65 crores

Bol Bachchan – 66.72 crores

Golmaal 3 – 62 crores

Singham – 51.25 crores

Golmaal Returns – 33.90 crores

Of course, the Golmaal franchise finds prominence in this list with each of his last three instalments distributed evenly. Chennai Express is of course an out and out masala entertainment with romance, music, action, comedy, just about everything in there, and hence finding itself at the second spot. The film at the top of the list is Simmba and rest assured, if Sooryavanshi had released in the regular times, it could well have challenged this spot as well.

Rohit Shetty’s next release is Cirkus and that’s an out and out entertainer too and on the lines of Chennai Express. It would be interesting to see where does the film find itself in its 2022 release. Post that it would be Singham 3 and that could well surpass all frontiers to set newer benchmarks for Rohit Shetty films.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

