E-commerce startup Nykaa’s initial public offering (IPO) shot up recently which made Falguni Nayar, the owner and CEO of Nykaa, the first self-made female Indian billionaire. Along with boss lady, Bollywood actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have also profited a lot as the two had invested in the brand a few years ago. Reportedly, the Bollywood beauties have earned 10X more than what they had earlier invested.

In less than 10 years, the beauty brand has carved its position in the cosmetics, fashion and beauty space. Shares of the company rose 96% over its (IPO) price of Rs 1,125 to close at Rs 2,207 apiece.

According to YourStory, Katrina Kaif had invested Rs 2.02 crores in 2018, while Alia Bhatt invested Rs 4.95 crore in the parent company of Nykaa, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, in 2020. After the beauty brands shares went up on Wednesday, the Sooryavanshi actress’ closing worth was Rs 22 crore, on the other hand, Student Of The Year actress gained Rs 54 crore.

In 2018, Gully Boy actress invested in a fashion subscription service StyleCracker and recently she also backed an incense brand, Phool. Other than her, Deepika Padukone has invested in multiple startups, including edtech platform FrontRow, e-mobility company BluSmart , small satellite manufacturer Bellatrix Aerospace and beauty commerce venture, Purplle, among others. Cricketers like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan have also invested in the majority of the startups.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is riding high on the success of her latest release, Sooryavanshi; she’ll soon start working for Tiger 3. Reportedly, the actress is currently busy in her wedding preparation with Vicky Kaushal.

Alia Bhatt’s wedding rumours with Ranbir Kapoor is also making rounds, apart from that; the actress has a great lineup of films ahead, including, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and RRR.

