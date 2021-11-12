Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat has lately been showing her unfiltered side like never before. With each interview, she is opening about her experience in Bollywood. She recently shared about how a producer wanted to heat chapattis on her waist to prove she’s hot in a song. Now, she’s opening up about her years old tiff with Murder co-star Emraan Hashmi.

Advertisement

Murder was a 2004 film, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. It also starred Ashmit Patel in a prominent role. Apparently, Mallika and Emraan had a misunderstanding on sets due to which they stopped talking to each other. The actress now calls it all ‘childish.’

Advertisement

Mallika Sherawat told on The Live Love Laugh Show, “The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn’t speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also. I’m no less.” Mallika added that though she laughs about the fight now, they are no longer in touch. “I lost touch with him and it’s really sad because he was a wonderful co-star because he’s so friendly and giving. He’s a nice boy.”

Just not that, Mallika Sherawat also feels that she had issues with most of her male co-stars because of the ego clash. “I don’t know why, but most of the co-actors would get into an ego tussle with me. They would expect me, the male co-stars like they come on set for me to–if I’m sitting, stand up and say ‘good morning, how are you’ and fawn over them. It’s not my personality, I’m a Haryanvi Jaat, I don’t fawn over nobody if I’m forced to. I’ve had quite a few skirmishes,” she added.

Well, let’s hope Emraan Hashmi and Mallika finally sort it out. Better late than never, isn’t it?

Must Read: When Abhishek Bachchan Told Aladdin Actress Avneet Kaur That She’d Give A Tough Competition To Aishwarya Rai!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube