Mallika Sherawat has always found an unusual place for herself in the industry. With her film choices, she was always treated as someone different from the usual actresses. But did you know, there was a time when a producer went to her with a bizarre idea? He wanted to heat chapatis on her waist to prove she is hot in a song! Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

The Murder actress made the revelation during her appearance at The Live Love Laugh show. Mallika declined the idea shared by the producer but actually happened to find it ‘funny and original!’

Advertisement

Mallika Sherawat revealed that the producer came to her with the idea of a song sequence and added, “In his warped thinking, he was like, ‘Bada hot song hai. Audience ko kaise pata chalega ki aap hot hai? Aap itni hot hai ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sekh sakta hoon (It’s a very hot song. How will the audience know you are hot? You are so hot that one can heat chapatis on your waist).’ Some weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of anything like that?”

Mallika Sherawat continued, “I put my foot down. I said, ‘No, we are not doing any such thing.’ But I thought it was very funny and original. It’s an original idea.”

Just not that, Mallika is also revealed that people used to define ‘hot’ in a weird way in India during her times. “I think they have a really weird perception of hotness in India for women. I don’t understand it. Of course, it’s better now but when I started my career, it was weird,” she concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Never Entered YRF Studios & Only Did On Bagging Bunty Aur Babli 2 For This Awe-Inspiring Reason



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube