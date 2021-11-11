There is no stopping Sooryavanshi. The film is keeping quite stable on weekdays as well, as evidenced in Wednesday numbers when 10 crores* more came in. Compared to Thursday collections of 11.22 crores, this is a good hold again. The run so far has pretty much established that the Akshay Kumar starrer is an appreciated film and hence would continue to find an audience in days to come as well. The footfalls are on the same lines as Akshay Kumar’s 2019 biggies like Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz.

Advertisement

Of course, there was a lot of uncertainty around the film before it was released. However, with 112.81 crores* been collected in a matter of just 6 days, there is a lot of confidence that the Rohit Shetty directed film has instilled in the trade and industry. All eyes are now on the next set of releases that would arrive at the big screen in weeks to come. There is a big release now practically every week from next Friday. Bunty aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, Antim – The Final Truth, Tadap, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Pushpa, ’83, Jersey – the list is amazing.

Advertisement

Sooryavanshi has set a benchmark and now it’s upon these aforementioned films to make it big next. These are the films which are a mix of mass and class affair, and hence there is something for multiplexes as well as single screens one week after another. If the content of these films works as well as Sooryavanshi, then 2021 is pretty much set to end on a high.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Never Entered YRF Studios & Only Did On Bagging Bunty Aur Babli 2 For This Awe-Inspiring Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube