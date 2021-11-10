Sooryavanshi's 100 Crores Brings Akshay Kumar Closest Any Star Has Ever Been To Salman Khan In This 'Power Index' Box Office Table

Sooryavanshi’s box office collections aren’t just heartwarming for the exhibitors, they’ve emerged as a relief for those who thought theatres will be a second choice for OTT-adapting audiences. But, people showing up in cinema halls at such an early post-pandemic stage has surely garnered some hope for many out there.

Advertisement

It also brings hope to Akshay Kumar’s positioning in our exclusive table of ‘Stars’ Power Index’. A table in which we calculate the ‘star power’ with a tested formula to put perspective into numbers.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar with Sooryavanshi entering the 100 crore club has earned 100 more points moving really close to Salman Khan. Though there’s still a considerable gap knowing the number of films Khiladi Kumar does per year, one can’t keep the top position for too long.

Salman Khan, with whopping 2500 points is sitting comfortably at the top but this is for the first time in years an actor has been so close to Khan. Akshay Kumar, at the second position with 1800 points, needs a couple of 100-200 crore films to do what no other star has done before.

Here’s How We Calculate Bollywood Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 600 900 100 2500 2. Akshay Kumar 1200 600 0 0 1800 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 900 400 0 0 1300 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 200 0 0 300 15. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 16. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 17. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 18. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 19. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100

What do you think of the current positions? How much time before Akshay Kumar overtakes Salman Khan and if not how do you think Khan could retain his position? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Mallika Sherawat Addresses Rumours Of Getting Rejected By Rolls Royce & Says “So Ridiculous! Why Would A Car Company…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube