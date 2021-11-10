Sooryavanshi's 100 Crores Brings Akshay Kumar Closest Any Star Has Ever Been To Salman Khan In This 'Power Index' Box Office Table

Sooryavanshi’s box office collections aren’t just heartwarming for the exhibitors, they’ve emerged as a relief for those who thought theatres will be a second choice for OTT-adapting audiences. But, people showing up in cinema halls at such an early post-pandemic stage has surely garnered some hope for many out there.
It also brings hope to Akshay Kumar’s positioning in our exclusive table of ‘Stars’ Power Index’. A table in which we calculate the ‘star power’ with a tested formula to put perspective into numbers.
Akshay Kumar with Sooryavanshi entering the 100 crore club has earned 100 more points moving really close to Salman Khan. Though there’s still a considerable gap knowing the number of films Khiladi Kumar does per year, one can’t keep the top position for too long.
Salman Khan, with whopping 2500 points is sitting comfortably at the top but this is for the first time in years an actor has been so close to Khan. Akshay Kumar, at the second position with 1800 points, needs a couple of 100-200 crore films to do what no other star has done before.
Here’s How We Calculate Bollywood Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|900
|600
|900
|100
|2500
|2. Akshay Kumar
|1200
|600
|0
|0
|1800
|3. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|400
|0
|0
|1300
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|300
|0
|900
|7. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|300
|0
|400
|12. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|300
|0
|0
|50
|350
|14. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|200
|0
|0
|300
|15. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|16. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|18. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
What do you think of the current positions? How much time before Akshay Kumar overtakes Salman Khan and if not how do you think Khan could retain his position? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
