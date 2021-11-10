Sooryavanshi's 100 Crores Brings Akshay Kumar Closest Any Star Has Ever Been To Salman Khan In This 'Power Index' Box Office Table
Sooryavanshi’s 100 Crores Brings Akshay Kumar Closest Any Star Has Ever Been To Salman Khan(Photo Credit: Still From Movie/Facebook)

Sooryavanshi’s box office collections aren’t just heartwarming for the exhibitors, they’ve emerged as a relief for those who thought theatres will be a second choice for OTT-adapting audiences. But, people showing up in cinema halls at such an early post-pandemic stage has surely garnered some hope for many out there.

It also brings hope to Akshay Kumar’s positioning in our exclusive table of ‘Stars’ Power Index’. A table in which we calculate the ‘star power’ with a tested formula to put perspective into numbers.

Akshay Kumar with Sooryavanshi entering the 100 crore club has earned 100 more points moving really close to Salman Khan. Though there’s still a considerable gap knowing the number of films Khiladi Kumar does per year, one can’t keep the top position for too long.

Salman Khan, with whopping 2500 points is sitting comfortably at the top but this is for the first time in years an actor has been so close to Khan. Akshay Kumar, at the second position with 1800 points, needs a couple of 100-200 crore films to do what no other star has done before.

Here’s How We Calculate Bollywood Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan9006009001002500
2. Akshay Kumar1200600001800
3. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
4. Ajay Devgn900400001300
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Hrithik Roshan4002003000900
7. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11.Tiger Shroff1003000400
12. Varun Dhawan400000400
13. Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350
14. Saif Ali Khan10020000300
15. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
16. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
17. John Abraham200000200
18. Rajkummar Rao100000100
19. Kartik Aaryan100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100

What do you think of the current positions? How much time before Akshay Kumar overtakes Salman Khan and if not how do you think Khan could retain his position? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

