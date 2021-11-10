Rajiv Rai is a popular Bollywood director who has delivered several hits in the 1990s, including classics like Gupt: The Hidden Truth and Mohra. The filmmaker recently hinted towards his next project and it might star superstar Salman Khan in the lead. He implied that the script is already done and it might go on floors soon.

Advertisement

The Bollywood filmmaker last worked on the 2004 film, Asambhav, which featured actors Arjun Rampal and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. His film Tridev was a massive hit amongst the fans, making it the third biggest Bollywood film of 1989. It featured Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles while the story revolved around a trio, being framed by a smuggler. The latest reports suggest that Salman Khan wanted Rajiv Rai to remake this movie but the director did not completely agree to it.

Advertisement

In an interaction with The Times of India, Rajiv Rai mentioned that he is not keen on his movies and songs being remade. He made an exception for Rohit Shetty’s latest masala film, Sooryavanshi, which features his hit song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. When Salman Khan asked him to remake Tridev, the director decided to reuse the movie title on a fresh script and cast Salman Khan in the lead role.

In the interview, Rajiv Rai revealed, “To be honest, I really don’t like remaking my own films (except for Salman Khan), I am also against using my old songs in my new films and I told this to Salman and he agreed to it. I told him about the new script and he was quite excited about it, too. We will hopefully work on it soon”.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will soon be seen playing the lead role in the action-thriller, Antim. The movie has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and features Aayush Sharma as the antagonist. It has been bankrolled by Salman Khan Films and is expected to hit the theatres on November 26, 2021.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Gets Her Gadgets Back & Bank Account Defreezed After NCB’s Action A Year Ago

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube