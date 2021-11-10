In just 5 days, Sooryavanshi has entered the 100 Crore Club. The film opened quite well on Friday, sustained well on Saturday, had its best day on Sunday, held on superbly on Monday and has now kept the momentum on Tuesday as well. As a result, the action entertainer has managed a bountiful total already and is in the process of giving Bollywood its first century of 2021.

The Akshay Kumar starrer brought in 12 crores* on Tuesday which indicates a minimal dip from Monday numbers of 14.51 crores. The film is coming off a hefty festive weekend and for it to still continue collecting in double digits is remarkable. In fact, if Sooryavanshi manages to stay over the 10 crores mark today as well, it would be a very good feat indeed. So far, the Rohit Shetty directed film has collected 103.59 crores* and a first week total of 120 crores+ is there for the taking.

In fact the film is Bollywood’s first century in 22 months since the last time this had happened, it was way back in January 2020 when Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior had released and created a storm with its double century.

The Ajay Devgn starrer had in fact collected 118.91 crores in its first week and here, Sooryavanshi is poised to surpass that number after the close of Week One. Of course, that film had gone from strength to strength to register a lifetime of 280 crores and if Sooryavanshi managed to cross 200 crores, even that would be an amazing result.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

