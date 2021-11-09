Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been invited to speak at the International Film Festival of India in Goa from November 20-28.

The organisers have also roped in director Aruna Raje, actor John Edathattil, and director Vivek Agnihotri as speakers at IFFI. Manoj Bajpayee too is among the speakers.

Samantha, who allured the audience with her performance in ‘The Family Man 2’ web series, is apparently invited to speak at the Film Festival as well. Samantha is the first south Indian actress to be invited as a speaker at IFFI.

As there are rumours of Samantha’s Bollywood debut, folks are expecting Samantha to be a part of the festival, so as to create her space. There is talk that Samantha would soon sign her maiden Hindi film under Tapsee Pannu‘s home production. But, there is no official confirmation about the project from both sides.

Meanwhile, Samantha has zeroed two multi-lingual projects, one of the two projects is touted to be a romantic fantasy, while the other is a thriller. Samantha’s appearance in Gunasekhar’s mythological film ‘Shaakuntalam’ is under post-production.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her split from Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, was spotted having a good time with her loved ones on the occasion of Diwali.

Samantha’s best friend Shilpa Reddy had organised the Diwali bash at her residence.

The actress, who was super excited to attend the Diwali celebrations, was spotted having a great time with Shilpa Reddy’s family.

Posing with Shilpa Reddy’s parents and other family members, Samantha appeared elated, as the pictures depict her in a sophisticated, yet beautiful attire.

Samantha and her friends were seen gulping Pani Puri, while she had fun with them.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela had attended the Diwali event, which was thoroughly celebrated by all of them.

Despite her personal problems and busy shooting schedules, Samantha has been consciously spending quality time with her friends.

The ‘Manam’ actress has been sharing photos from her spiritual trips and other recreational trips, which are accompanied by her friends most of the time. All of these times, Sam also maintains a workout routine, which she follows religiously.

