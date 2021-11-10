Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors that Bollywood has been blessed with. Thanks to Aditya Dhar, who helped this star shine amidst the crowd. Yes, we are talking about Uri – The Surgical Strike that completely changed the actor’s faith. But did you know he was almost about to reject it? Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Vicky played his first prominent leading role in Masaan. He went on to be a part of some celebrated films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi and Lust Stories. But his career and life were changed for good when he featured in Uri. The film was a massive success and the actor has been flooded with offers ever since.

Advertisement

But Vicky Kaushal initially thought of rejecting the script. He revealed it all at Film Companion’s Front Row chat as he shared, “Uri was something I was gonna skip. In the middle of shooting Raazi, I read the film, maybe I was tired, I went to work next day not feeling connected to it.”

Vicky Kaushal revealed that it was his dad Sham Kaushal who made him reconsider it! He continued, “My dad found the script & read it. He told me it will be the biggest mistake if I didn’t do it. I asked for more time. Read the script again. And got really excited to do it.”

Uri – The Surgical Strike was special for many reasons. The film garnered a super-duper hit status at the box office with collections of 244.06 crores! The film also began the love story of director Aditya Dhar and his now-wife Yami Gautam.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Zayn Malik Said “Shah Rukh Khan Always Came Across As Slightly Arrogant In The Movies”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube