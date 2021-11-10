Humble, hard working and just keeping up with the business, Rohit Shetty is maintaining his positioning as the No. 1 director in Bollywood. Consistently delivering results with commercial success being the name of the game, he has now scored his ninth century with Sooryavanshi. The film has gone past the 100 crores mark in a matter of just 5 days and there is a lot more that’s coming.

His supremacy as the man with the biggest successes and that too film after film can well be seen from the fact that after him, the directors with the best box office results have 3 centuries each to their name. They are Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar and Kabir Khan. Each of them has been delivering quite impressively as well with several biggies to their name. In fact they all have done something which Rohit Shetty hasn’t so far, which is score a triple century each. However, they do not make as many films as Rohit and as a result, the filmmaker has raced ahead by leaps and bound.

This is how his list of biggies so far stands:

Simmba – 240.31 crores

Chennai Express – 227 crores

Golmaal Again – 205.70 crores

Dilwale – 148 crores

Singham Returns – 140 crores

Golmaal 3 – 106 crores

Sooryavanshi – 103.59 crores* (5 days total)

Bol Bachchan – 103 crores

Singham – 100.30 crores

As can be seen, Sooryavanshi is already making inroads into the charts and in quick time, it would have surpassed Dilwale [148 crores] too to emerge as Rohit’s fourth biggest ever. Post that it would be about breaking the 200 crores barrier, which could well be challenging. It would all boil down to the kind of hold that the film manages from second weekend onwards and if that turns out to be strong enough then there could well be further records awaiting the filmmaker who definitely knows the pulse of the audiences.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

