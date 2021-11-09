After pulling off a terrific total during the opening weekend, Sooryavanshi has managed to score a huge Monday. The film has made its way to Akshay Kumar’s highest day 4 earners. Below are all the box office stats you need to visit.

Before we get started, let us forget the fact that Akshay’s latest cop drama is an exceptional case. The film is running amid still existing COVID scare and theatre occupancy restrictions at some places. Despite all such hurdles, getting a place in the list of highest day 4 earners itself is a big achievement. So here, a comparison wouldn’t be a fair word.

Coming from a big Diwali weekend, Sooryavanshi was expected to show a big dip in the numbers. However, nothing of such sort has happened as the film raked in 14.51 crores on day 4. Below is the list of highest day 4 earners amongst Akshay Kumar films:

1) 2.0 (Hindi) – This face-off between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar was released after Diwali but enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend. It enjoyed day 4 on Sunday and had added 34 crores.

2) Mission Mangal – Mission Mangal had enjoyed an extended weekend, thus enjoying day 4 on Sunday. It had made 27.54 crores on its 4th day.

3) Housefull 4 – Housefull 4 released during Diwali festivities. Even though it saw day 4 coming on Monday, the occasion of Govardhan Puja helped the film to put up 32 crores on the board.

4) Kesari – Kesari was released during the Holi festival and saw its day 4 coming on Sunday. It did a business of 21.51 crores on its 4th day.

5) Rustom – Released in 2016, Rustom saw a normal weekend but enjoyed the benefit on Independence Day on Monday (day 4). It had earned 17.81 crores.

6) Sooryavanshi – Akshay Kumar’s latest cop drama has grabbed a 6th spot on the list. It has earned 14.51 crores on its day 4.

7) Good Newwz – Good Newwz had a normal weekend and even its first Monday didn’t enjoy any holiday benefit. It had made 13.41 crores.

8) Gold – Gold had enjoyed a 5-day extended weekend with day 4 falling on Saturday. It had earned 12 Crores on its day 4.

9) Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Toilet had a normal 3-day weekend run and made 12 crores on Monday.

10) Airlift – This Akshay Kumar‘s historical drama did a business of 10.40 crores on its day 4.

