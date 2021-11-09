Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the finest shows on Indian television. From Dilip Joshi to Raj Anadkat, the sitcom has turned its actors into renowned celebrities. Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer, has now bought a new house. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

Fans love every update coming from their Babita. Just like Jethalal can’t get enough of Babita, all eyes are on Munmun’s social media profile most of the time. The actress has recently taken a social media break and is updating fans about all that we missed during that time!

Munmun Dutta spent a peaceful Diwali with her family this year. But what’s more exciting is that she moved to a new house. Not only does she call it a dream come true, but feels that her hard work has finally paid off.

Munmun Dutta took to Instagram and shared glimpses of a beautiful set up in her new house. One could witness the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress all decked up in ethnic wear and the house lighting up with festive vibes.

“New Home New Beginnings…Thus a late Diwali post…Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true. Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people , spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way.. Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed. Hope you all had a great Diwali,” she captioned her post.

Take a look at Munmun Dutta shared the post below:

Congratulations to our Babita Iyer!

