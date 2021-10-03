Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta is a known name in the Indian television industry. The actress became a household name with her portrayal of Babita. And undoubtedly, she possesses more male fans than female fans!

Munmun carved her space as a new glam beauty through Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The way she carries herself and her fashion choices made her sensation in no time. Not just Jethalal, but many of her male fans crush badly on her. Munmun once even made a startling confession.

While talking to Times Of India, Munmun Dutta once revealed that her married male friends have a huge crush on her. She admitted to loving the attention as all the compliments she gets are very harmless. She said, “Which woman doesnâ€™t get such attention? Of course, I do get compliments from my friends and some of them are also married. But they are harmless and nice compliments. They will openly say, â€˜I have a crush on youâ€™. And I say, â€˜Ok, fine!â€™.”

During the same interview, Munmun Dutta even revealed one scary incident that took place with her. She shared facing stalkers in real life. â€œI had faced such scary situations earlier and had to seek help from the police. And this is why I am very protective of my personal life. My privacy is of utmost importance,” she shared the incident.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta made headlines a few weeks back due to her post on a rumoured relationship with Raj Anadkat. Raj is her co-star in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who plays Jethalal’s son. She said that she’s ashamed to be a daughter of India while taking a dig at people who passed derogatory remarks on her based on cooked-up stories.

