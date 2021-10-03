Advertisement

One of India’s biggest TRP show Bigg Boss is back again and this year it brings out its 15th instalment that aired on the 2nd of October with host Salman Khan. Well, it seems that fans are not in favour of actress Donal Bisht in the show! Find out the reason ahead.

Well, it can be said that this year’s Bigg boss already found its first villain on social media and it’s none other than the Ek Deewana Tha actress. At the beginning of the show she was asked to choose between Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgal and she chose the latter. It is to be noted that fans already do not like the actress.

Some viewers feel that Donal Bisht is opinionated, while others have tagged her as the vamp. On the show currently, the actress along with Ieshaan are the only two people are in the jungle camp and away from other contestants. We have to wait for the next episode to see how host Salman Khan plans to bring them back together in the house.

It is all shocking to see that on the first day itself Donal Bisht have some strong reactions from spectators on social media. Some comment on how manipulative she is while others seem to support the actress. It is to be noted that the actress was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Prateek Shah. Fans have also compared the actress with Mahira Sharma and Hina Khan, stating that the latter was far better than the actress.

Below are the tweets by some of the fans:

#DonalBisht is looking like mahira part 2 Jitne din rahegi utna hi pakayegi…Boring, bakwas — ғᴀʀʜᴇᴇɴ (@AsimKiFairy) October 2, 2021

What's wrong with people calling #DonalBisht arrogant 🤷 people really can't tolerate a strong opinionated woman!! Its just first day!#BB15 #BiggBossOTT — Jarin Nafza (@j_nafza) October 2, 2021

#DonalBisht said she didn't like #UmarRiaz 's word 'Manipulation'… & later she manipulated the task winner decision although Salman ji told that Umar is winner…😁 That guy had accepted Sorry & resumed game…but when he lost, he & Donal started crying 😂#BiggBoss15 — usopp🇲🇦 (@usopp007) October 3, 2021

#DonalBisht first impression is she is straight forward . I usually prefer this quality in BB so let's see how she plays .#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Sas ♥️🎧 (@she_is_An0maly) October 3, 2021

This whatever #Sehgal is so over confident and was behaving like a crybaby.#DonalBisht also not giving good vibes.#UmarRiaz did well but still was targeted.

Umar is sweet and decent guy. I am thinking he will be easy target for housemates in future. — Amy Winslet👑 (@amy_winsy1) October 2, 2021

Donal will be a very tough competitors She is looking very strong but looks like she has some attitude i mean the way she was speaking to umar i didn't like that and umar was looking a lil bit confused Let's see aage kia hota ha #BiggBoss15 #DonalBisht #UmarRiaz — Anaaya khan ❤️ (@Anaayakhan90) October 3, 2021

In a reality show such as this, getting the attention of viewers on the first day is quite a challenging task and it seems Donal has done an amazing job by doing so. It is still unclear what happens to the two in the Jungle Came and how will the actress play her next step in the game.

