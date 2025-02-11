Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most bankable actresses in the TV industry. After winning hearts in TV shows like Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Karn Sangini, she conquered the reality TV sphere with shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. She not only won Bigg Boss 15 but also met her now-boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the show. The actress then went on to do Naagin 6 which went on to topple all the TRP charts. Tejasswi further forayed into Marathi cinema with the 2022 film Mann Kasturi Re and was also seen in the 2023 film, School College Ani Life. Currently, she is being seen in the cooking reality show, Celebrity Masterchef, wherein she is the highest-paid contestant. Here is taking a look at her stellar net worth and assets.

Assets Owned By Tejasswi Prakash

According to a news report in The Times Of India, Tejasswi Prakash is the proud owner of an Audi Q7 worth 1 crore. She purchased the luxury wheel after winning Bigg Boss 15. She resides in a dainty home in Mumbai and also owns a beautiful residence in Goa. The actress, along with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra also bought a lavish home in Dubai worth 2 crore.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Net Worth

According to Siasat, Tejasswi Prakash’s annual income is around 2 crores, and her monthly remuneration goes up to 15 lakhs. The actress charges around 6 lakhs per episode for her TV shows. Enjoying a whopping Instagram following of 7.6 million, her online brand endorsements also form a major chunk of her net worth.

Tejasswi Prakash reportedly takes home 10 to 15 lakhs per post, which she shares on her social media handle as a part of the brand endorsement. She was one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 15, wherein she charged 10 lakhs per week. Furthermore, her winning prize money was a whopping 40 lakhs.

In the show, Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi Prakash is the highest-paid contestant. Reportedly, she takes home 3 lakhs per week for her stint on the show. Her net worth as of 2025 is around 25 crores. This is just proof of her hard work, talent, and a rich legacy as a TV personality at 31 years of age.

