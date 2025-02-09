Kapil Sharma is one of India’s most celebrated comedians. Rising to fame through The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he went on to create Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, which became household names. However, despite his success, Kapil has frequently been accused of arrogance, particularly following his infamous fallout with comedian Sunil Grover.

The altercation, which took place on a flight, led to Sunil’s exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, sparking widespread speculation about Kapil’s temperament. While the two are back on terns, fans take their fight as an example of Kapil’s arrogance. Now, fellow comedian Rajiv Thakur has stepped forward to defend Kapil, shedding new light on the situation.

Rajiv Thakur says it’s not easy to handle the fame Kapil Sharma has

In a recent interview as per Indian Express, Rajiv Thakur dismissed the long-standing perception of Kapil Sharma being arrogant. Instead, he focused on the immense pressure Kapil shoulders in running a successful comedy show. Rajiv explained that Kapil was under the pressure of memorizing the longest scripts, welcoming guests, making everyone comfortable, and dealing with the channel behind the scenes.

He acknowledged that fame inevitably changes people, but he firmly believes Kapil remains grounded. “If the show has been running successfully for 10-12 years, it’s because of his effort and hard work. It’s not about arrogance. If I became as famous as him, I might lose my mind too,” Rajiv said. Thakur further talked about the infamous flight altercation between Kapil and Sunil Grover.

“Who doesn’t fight? If their fight was so serious, how are they still mingling and shooting together today? Money can make you work together, but if you observe the atmosphere on set, you’ll see they genuinely enjoy each other’s company. Even after the shoot, they sit together.” Rajiv stated that neither of the two had any major setback in the absence of each other. Still, Kapil and Sunil reconciled with each other just because they are good friends to each other. “When Sunil wasn’t on the show, Kapil wasn’t facing losses, and vice versa. You can’t fake this camaraderie.”

