The Kapil Sharma Show has become a worldwide household name, with a massive fan following. Krushna Abhishek, who plays the role of ‘Sapna’ on the show, is now making a comeback, and the announcement video has left her fans all excited. The channel has released a new promo, where his character can be seen teasing Archana Puran Singh with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name, and that’s when Rajiv Thakur reminds him of Sunil Grover’s character of Dr Mashoor Gulati from the previous seasons, leaving him speechless. Scroll below to watch the video.

In the promo, Kapil told Krushna, “Sapna tu agayi, sach mein bada accha lag raha hai (Sapna you have returned, I am really very happy).” Replying to the host, Abhishek said, “Thank you Kappu. Tereko maalum hai Kappu, yeh season aane kaeech hai (Do you know Kappu, this is the season where people will come back).”

Kapil Sharma quips and asks, “Really?” Krushna Abhishek then looks at Archana Puran Singh and says, “Abhi main agayi, Sidhu ji bhi agaye (Sidhu has also come) (looking at Archana).” Archana reacted to Krushna’s statement and said, “Aah. Acha (Really)?”

For those of you who don’t know, Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from jail last month, and he used to be the permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show back in the day.

Later Krushna looks at Rajiv Thakur (who replaced Chandan Prabhakar on the show) and said, “Dheere dheere saare purane log wapas aane waale hai (Slowly all the people who earlier worked on the show will return).”

Rajiv also takes a hilarious dig at Abhishek and says, “Zada khush mat ho, zada purane waale agaye na toh tu bhi jayegi (If people who were a part of the show much earlier return then you will also have to leave).” He indirectly referred to Sunil Grover’s character of Dr Mashoor Gulati from the previous seasons.

