Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The American beauty mogul belongs to one of the most popular families, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and has always been in the media eye. She was shot to fame with her reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, Kim is okay with living away from the media and being a full-time attorney.

The American socialite enjoys a massive following of over 353 million on Instagram. Apart from being a reality star, Kim has ventured into various fields, including her brand SKIMS, styling business, and law school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While The Kardashians’ new season is set to return soon, Kim Kardashian hints at leaving reality TV. The reality star recently talked about her future in the criminal justice reform movement during an interaction at the TIME100 Summit.

During the Summit, the 42-year-old was asked if she would ever consider stepping away from being in the media’s eye. Answering the question, Kim Kardashian said, “I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time.” She further got candid about her journey so far in fighting for the innocents and said, “The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done … I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her.”

Kim further mentioned that even if she did not become a full-time lawyer, she hopes her efforts toward the movement will be her life’s “most meaningful work.” Kardashian added, “I always joke with my mom [Kris Jenner] — who’s my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney.”

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian began her reform work in 2017 after she came across the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been in prison since 1996 for providing a drug trafficking case with communications. As Johnsons’ name was not on the list of 231 people granted clemency by then-US President Barack Obama, Kim called it unfair and decided to fight for her. After Kim succeeded in 2020, she continued her reform work and passed the first-year law student exam in 2021.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Fast & Furious Actor Vin Diesel Made An Interviewer Uncomfortable By Flirting With Her Constantly, Said “She’s So Beautiful, I’m In Love!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News