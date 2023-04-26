A Kim Kardashian lookalike named Christina Ashten Gourkani died after a massive heart attack at the age of 34. The unfortunate news was shared by her family on social media after they started a GoFundMe page with an intention to raise money for her funeral. Social media users were left devastated by the sudden and untimely death of the OnlyFans star.

The family of Kim Kardashian’s lookalike took to Instagram to share how they received a frantic phone call revealing the bad news. She enjoyed more than 600K followers on Instagram. Read on for more details.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani died in the hospital while she was recovering from her operation. It has been reported that Kim’s lookalike died of a heart attack hours after undergoing a plastic surgery procedure. Paying their tributes to Christina, her family on Instagram wrote, “It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani….”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashten G. (@ashtens_empire)

Reacting to the death of Kim Kardashian’s lookalike, a plastic surgery addict named Magdalene who once almost died trying to get the “world’s fattest vagina”, stated, “I don’t know her, [but] I would always just randomly see her on Instagram and think she was really pretty but that is so sad she just died from plastic surgery.” She added, “It is so scary because you really just never know when you’re going to die from [risky surgery].”

According to reports, Kim Kardashian’s lookalike before her death went for multiple surgeries like b*east surgery, buttock lifts, and additional series of treatments, such as fillers, Botox and other cosmetic procedures. Her b**b job reportedly cost her $14,000, bringing her b*east size to 34E.

She apparently spent the same amount for rhinoplasty in order to get a new nose. Speaking to a publication earlier, Christina stated, “Since my late teenage years, people have been telling me that I bear a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.”

