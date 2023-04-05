Pretty Baby star Brooke Shields became a s*x symbol of Hollywood ever since her movie was released, and her gorgeousness raised her to fame. The American actress started her career in her childhood and received immense popularity after featuring in Calvin Klein’s advertisements. However, over the years, we have only seen the actress grow more beautiful with each passing year. Do you know the secret behind that?

Well, in a media conversation, Brooke had once candidly talked about how she doesn’t like to go under the knife and get surgery, and it’s mostly her natural beauty that her fans see on screen. Do you believe that? Well, there’s also a secret beauty technique that she swears by. Keep scrolling to read more.

Once, Brooke Shields appeared in Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and talked about whether she has undergone any surgery or not. When Andy had asked her “You said, ‘I have not done a thing to my face,’ would you ever consider it? Do you think about it?” The actress had shared, “Okay, so I’m afraid of it, but I also want to do everything I can to just look my best and feel my best.”

Talking about the non-invasive beauty trick that she follows rather than any Botox or fillers, Brooke Shields revealed, “It’s called warm sculpting.” For the unversed, she was talking about SculpSure, a body contouring treatment that uses heat to reduce fat cells (Shields is an ambassador for the brand). Going further in the conversation, she added, “It’s actually incredible. I work out so much and yet I still have like, s–t from my babies. It’s really great. It eliminates the fat cells, and it actually works.”

She had also revealed that she is not against it and shared, “It all makes me hesitant, but I’m not against it. My mom [Teri] had a face lift when she was in her early 40s, and by the time she was 70, she looked 50. It helped her. But I saw how hard the recovery is.”

Brooke Shields further concluded, “I think you have to embrace it, but at the same time, be willing to do what you feel comfortable with. She mentioned that she looks best when she is “working out all the time, getting enough sleep, drinking a lot of water [and] drinking less alcohol.”

Well, that’s the mantra, guys. Follow it and you will see the result! What are your thoughts about Brooke Shields’ opinion on plastic surgery?

