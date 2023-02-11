Yesteryear’s actress Mumtaz was one of the leading heroines of the 70s and 80s who has given some blockbuster films. After making her acting debut in 1961, she rose to fame with the 1965 film ‘Mere Sanam’ as a vamp. However, it was her song, ‘Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulphon Ka Andhera’ which was a big hit. However, she grabbed all the limelight with her film ‘Do Raaste’ (1969) which was a blockbuster.

Known for her dazzling looks, not many know Mumtaz was once called the ‘Marilyn Monroe of India’ and ‘every man’s lust’. Now here’s what she has to say about that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Mumtaz spoke at length about her working years, her co-stars and her love interests. In the same interview, when she was asked about her being every man’s list and the ‘Marilyn Monroe of India’ she promptly replied and asked “Isme mera kya Kasoor hai?” When she was later asked how many heroes were fond of her, she said “All of them.”

During the same conversation, Mumtaz also opened up about being told to take care of her hair and body. Mumtaz told ETimes, “I remember Dev Anand once told me that I should take care of my hair and body. He said that I should always try and look young. He said, ‘Mumzi, age is a bloody number’. He said if I look good I can have a boyfriend at 90 too. He asked me if I wanted proof. He opened a door and showed me that three girls were waiting for him in the other room to have a date with him. Mind you, he was 80 then.”

She later said while talking about botox, “I follow Dev Anand’s advice. And I follow Akshay Kumar‘s advice that we should not eat after 6 pm. Sometimes I get too thin and I take the help of fillers. But I would never get botox done; botox se lagta hai ek anar left side mein daal diya, ek anar right side mein daal diya.”

For more such interesting gossips and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office: Siddharth Anand Beats KGF Chapter 2 Director Prashanth Neel In Directors’ Power Index With New 100 Points!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News