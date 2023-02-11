Bollywood’s queen aka Kangana Ranaut is known for her sword-like tongue. She never minces her words when it comes to unapologetically putting out her opinions. Be it voicing out her political ideologies to even taking digs at her fellow fishes, she never misses a chance to grab the headlines.

As of now, B- town’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has come under the radar of Dhakkad actress Kangana. Aamir recently attended a book launch event of writer Shobhaa De, where he was asked who would play her well if a biopic was made on her. The actor took the names of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. However, he forgot to mention Kangana’s name & she has now responded to the viral video. Scroll below to check out her reaction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut, who has won the National Award four times for her phenomenal performances called Aamir Khan ‘Bechara’ after the actor forgot to add her name to the list of actresses who can work in Shobhaa De’s biopic. When Aamir took the names of Alia, Deepika, and Priyanka, Shobhaa De quickly reminded him of Kangana. To which the actor said, “Yea, she would do it well. Kangana would do it well. She is a strong actor, she is very versatile. However, Kangana didn’t seem impressed with his words and thought that the Dangal actor tried his best not to take her name.

Kangana Ranaut took her Twitter and reacted to the viral video. She wrote, “Bechara Aamir Khan… ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award-winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one… Thank you @DeShobhaa ji. I would love to play you.”

The actress didn’t stop there and went on to attack Aamir Khan in a series of tweets. Kangana Ranaut revealed her political ideologies are different from Shobhaa De but she was touched by her gesture. She wrote, “Shobhaa ji and I have opposite political views but that doesn’t stop her from acknowledging art, hard work, and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one’s integrity and value system… wish you the best for your new book ma’am.” She went on to say why would Shobhaa De want someone basic to play her and appreciated her for promoting girl love in the world of chauvinistic men.

Aamir Khan praised Kangana Ranaut for her versatility at Shobaa De’s book launch today#KanganaRanaut #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/3Ya2ndt1Mi — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) February 10, 2023



For the unversed, it is not the first time when Kangana Ranaut has attacked Aamir. During the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress called him the mastermind of all negativity.

Meanwhile, you let us know did you really feel Aamir Khan intentionally include didn’t include her name in the list?

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Rejected Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt’s Blockbuster Saajan Thinking It “Wasn’t His Type”: “I Might Have Spoiled The Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News