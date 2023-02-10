Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan is one of the most respected Bollywood stars. The superstar is known for making unconventional choices and never shies away from making bold decisions even it comes to choosing scripts.

In a three-decade-old career, he has done amazing films. Over the years, he has chosen films with a social message that has left an impact on the audience – let’s skip Mela for that matter here. The actor has almost aced every genre and given us some evergreen films. However, at the same time, he had also rejected many films that later went on to become a major hits. Today, we bring to you a throwback story, when Aamir said no to Saajan. Scroll down to read.

It’s no more a secret that Aamir Khan had rejected many films that later went to Shah Rukh Khan and turned out to be major hits. Not just Love Story: 1942, Josh or Swades, the actor had also rejected the blockbuster film Sajaan that was released in the year 1991. According to a Filmibeat report, Aamir once revealed the real reason behind turning down the film and said, “Lawrence D’souza had offered me film, I turned the film because I felt it wasn’t my type of film.”

The 3 Idiots actor Aamir Khan further added, “Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan ended up doing the film which turned out to be super -duper hit. It’s good I didn’t do it because I might have spoiled the film had I starred in it. Salman and Sanju were perfect for it.”

Later, in an interview, Lawrence D’Souza also talked about Aamir not joining the cast of Saajan. He said, “My first choice were Salman, Aamir Khan, and Madhuri. But Aamir refused to do the film. We then spoke to Sanjay. At that time, he had done 2-3 action films. So, he was ready to take up an emotional role. The character perfectly suited him. I personally feel Aamir would have not fitted this much. As they say, whatever happens, happens for the good.”

Well, Well, his ‘No’ for the film worked really well for Sanjay Dutt as Sajaan is still considered one of his finest performances. What do you think was it Aamir Khan’s loss? Let us know in the comments section below.

