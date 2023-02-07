Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan never shies away from voicing his opinion about anything and everything happening in the industry. After the debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan, the actor returned to the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha which again turned out to be a big box office disaster. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the pivotal roles, it was helmed by Advait Chandan. We have often seen the actor speaking about the issues in the industry stating only facts.

For some time, the actor was in news for proposing to Salman Khan in a movie that will be helmed by the director RS Prasanna and the Dabangg actor has even shown interest in doing the project too.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Aamir Khan on Reddit where he’s seen talking about giving more credit and value to the writer in the film industry. The video seems to be from his earlier interview. In the clip, he’s seen asking Bollywood to give more importance and value to its writers.

In the clip, Aamir Khan is heard saying, “We don’t give enough value to our writing/writers, that’s the big thing we need to look at as a film industry. We need to give much more value to our writers in every way emotionally, creatively and economically and to the craft of writing us to have great scripts to being written.”

During his appearance on the grand finale of Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest 2018, Aamir Khan had opened up about the same issue. He was heard saying, “The film industry also needs competitions like these as we need fresh writers with different perspectives so, when Anjum invited me, Juhi (Chaturvedi) and Rajuji (Hirani). We thought it is a really nice attempt and we should support it.”

“I choose my film on the basis of scripts, so I think writers are the most important aspect of filmmaking because a story is the origin of a film. When a writer writes a good script, after that we all associate with that project. In that sense, a writer is actually the fundamental person in this whole process,” he had said at the event.

After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is yet to announce his upcoming project!

