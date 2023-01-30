Salman Khan happens to be one of the most eligible bachelors in the country and not just his friends and colleagues from the Bollywood fraternity but also his fans across the world want to see him tying the knot soon. While the superstar has fallen in love a few times with Bollywood beauties and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Salman proposed Juhi Chawla for marriage but got his proposal rejected by her father. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Over the years, Salman has been linked to a whole lot of actresses including names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Zarine Khan, Bhagyashree, Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani to name a few. Juhi on the other hand is married to businessman Jay Mehta and the couple shares two kids together named Arjun and Jhanvi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, it was during an interview with ITMB Shows, Salman Khan opened up on Juhi Chawla and called her ‘sweet’ and ‘adorable’ girl while adding, “I toh asked her father if he will let her get married to me.”

When asked about what happened next, Salman Khan revealed about getting rejected by Juhi Chawla’s father and said, “He said no.” When asked why her father rejected the actor, the superstar said, “Don’t fit the bill, I guess. Pata nahi kya chahiye tha. (Don’t know what qualities they wanted).”

Meanwhile, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is allegedly in a relationship with actress Iulia Vantur but both of them haven’t officially accepted it.

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s marriage proposal getting rejected by Juhi Chawla’s father back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Subhash Ghai Escorts Jaya Bachchan At His Birthday Bash, Netizens React “There Was A Time When Salman Khan Had To Save Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From This Man…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News