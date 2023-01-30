Saif Ali Khan is one of the wittiest Bollywood actors and he is known for giving quirky answers. The actor tries to stay away from controversies. However, a lot of times his brutally honest avatar has backfired on him. Once the actor appeared with the late Sridevi on a magazine cover, and later he spoke about the actress in an interview that went viral.

Saif and Sridevi never worked together but the duo got a chance to feature together on a magazine cover. At that time, the Chandni actress was at the peak of her career. Post their photoshoot, Saif opened up about his experience working with her and he was all praises for the actress. He showered Sri with praise for being a thorough professional and not arrogant or rude.

While talking to Filmfare, Saif Ali Khan spoke about Bollywood’s Chandini and said, “She certainly looks like every man’s fantasy. She has those unbelievable, whirlpool eyes. From her hair to her shoes, she is so well put together and she isn’t arrogant rather she is a thorough professional. She is slim, too. Not painfully silm… which is a kink of mine. I think girls shouldn’t be toothpick-thin.”

In the same interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his then–wife Amrita Singh believed he looked perfect with Kajol but he eagerly wanted to work with Sridevi. However, the actor never did a movie with her. The actor is currently married to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor met the sets of Tashan, the film that was released in the year 2007. Soon after that, the duo fell in love. The couple finally tied the knot in 2012 after dating each other for five years.

Well! Well! We all know beautiful Sridevi was. Working with her was many actors’ dream, and it is no surprise that Saifu was also one of them. But what do you think about Saif Ali Khan, “girls shouldn’t be toothpick–thin” statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

