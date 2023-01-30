Shah Rukh Khan is back and he is back with a bang. Pathaan marked the actor’s comeback on the silver screen and we have to admit that it is the ‘Baap’ of all comebacks. The film that was released on January 25th is roaring at the box office and fans just can’t stop pouring positive reviews.

Not only fans but Bollywood celebrities are also in complete awe with SRK’s performance in the film. Recently, Neha Dhupia watched the film and reviewed it on Twitter and revealed there were whistles, there were cheers, and she thoroughly enjoyed the film. Amid the massive success of Pathaan, Neha’s old tweet about King Khan is going viral and fans couldn’t agree more with her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in 2004 when Neha Dhupia was promoting her film, Julie. The actress had said, “Either s*x sells or Shah Rukh Khan.” She added that since Khan was not in her film, the actress had to put oodles of s*x. Interestingly, the film released 19 years ago and the statement is still so relevant. Recently, a Twitter user tagged the actress and wrote, “Almost 2 decades back @NehaDhupia had given a statement ‘only s*x or Shah Rukh Khan sells and that stays true.” Neha was quick to respond and wrote, “20 years on, my statement rings true. This is not an “actor’s career” but a King’s reign #KingKhan @iamsrk.”

20 years on, my statement rings true.

This is not an "actor's career" but a "King's reign"! #KingKhan @iamsrk 🙌 https://t.co/TMgPzpJed4 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 28, 2023

Just to take you back in time, Neha Dhupia during the release of Julie had told Times Of India, “Julie has love-making scenes and shots exposing my bare back.. I am not affected by the s*x symbol tag. It doesn’t bother me if people say I have overshadowed Mallika Sherawat and Bipasha Basu by exposing in Julie. In today’s time either s*x sells or Shah Rukh Khan. So I would rather be a s*x prop in my next five films.” Post Pathaan’s release, the statement has gone viral.

Well, the Siddharth Anand directorial Spy thriller has been unstoppable at the box office and the Pathaan craze is not going to end anytime soon. What are your thoughts on Neha Dhupia’s tweet? Let us know in the comments section.

