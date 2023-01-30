It is literally Shah Rukh Khan’s world and we are just living in it. Amid Pathaan’s record-tod performance at the box office, SRK greeted his fans and the leading lady Deepika Padukone visited Gaiety Galaxy to see audience first-hand reaction.

SRK’s comeback film has proved that haters gonna hate but when King Khan comes on the screen, love takes over. The film was released on January 25th (a non–holiday release) and has already gone beyond 400 crores worldwide within 4 days. Owing to the extremely positive response, SRK and Deepika decided to thank their fans in their own style.

On Sunday evening, hundreds of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat and were spotted cheering for him and SRK knows how to make his fans feel special. King Khan acknowledged his fans by appearing on the balcony area of his house. He waved, blow kisses, and bowed before the fans, and the public went berserk after watching him.

On the other hand, leading lady Deepika Padukone visited iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai to see audience reactions. The actress had covered her face and as soon as she reached there, people were spotted chanting SRK’s name. After both videos went viral on the internet, fans stormed the comments section with positive reactions.

A user wrote, “Bossman”

Another simply wrote, “Love always triumphs over hate.”

Another user was quick to take a dig at the haters and wrote, “The king proved it with silence he is still Badshah of Bollywood.”

“Baja bja diya pure boycott gang ka”, another user commented.

“Jalwa Hai”, another comment read.

Another user commented, ” Koi kuch bhi karle lagta nhi ko SRK ko rok payega.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the fourth film in YRF Spy Universe. The next film in the spy universe is Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Diwali 2023.

