KGF star Yash happens to be one of the biggest actors in the country. While the entire entertainment industry was struggling in the theatres up till last year, it was the second instalment of the superstar that created history and shattered some major box office records. Now if the reports are to be believed, the actor is approached to play ‘Raavan’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ram’ in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana. We can’t wait to see ‘Rocky’ turning into ‘Raavan’ and how. Scroll below for all the details on the story.

The KGF actor reportedly already declined Karan Johar’s offer of playing ‘Dev’ in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir. While the character is still a mystery and the makers have yet not revealed who’s playing it in the next instalment of the film, it’ll be exciting to see Yash moving to the Ramanaya universe opposite actors like Ranbir.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a source close to Pinkvilla, KGF fame Yash has been approached to play Raavan in Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ and said, “Yash wants to do a spectacle and is planning his game with a certain vision in mind. He is hearing scripts from across the industries, and has narrowed down on 4 to 5 scripts which have the potential of being his next. One of the 5 is the Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana. Yash is mighty impressed with the pre-visualisation of the film and has been doing meetings with the team of Ramayana. He will be taking a call on his immediate next film within the next 2 months.”

The source also revealed that producer Madhu Mantena and director Nitesh Tiwari are keen on getting the KGF actor onboard and if he agrees, this would probably be one of the biggest collaborations in Hindi cinema.

For those of you who don’t know, Nitesh and Madhu announced their ‘Ramayana’ back in 2019 and ever since then, fans have been really excited about the details and star cast of the same.

What are your thoughts on KGF actor Yash being approached to play Raavan opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram in the film? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News