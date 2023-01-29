Superstar Rajinikanth needs no separate introduction. He is known for his vigour, stature and his acting skills. There will be no ‘second’ to Rajinikanth. However, there are a lot of people who try to imitate the actor and do a little bit of mimicry while incorporating them in advertisements and brand campaigns. Now, Rajinikanth has issued a legal complaint against all such brands who would use his identity without his permission. Scroll to get the scoop!

Rajini is so popular in the film industry that in the South, his fandom calls him Thalaivaa. His fans worship him on many occasions- he has that power over his audience. Everyone wants to try to imitate the superstar a little bit.

Now, as reported in DNA, a letter signed by Rajinikanth’s lawyer Subbiah Elambharathi, brands have got a warning who used the superstar’s identity without consent for their benefits. The letter mentioned that ‘anyone infringing his personality/publicity/celebrity rights’ would face legal action. The letter further states that Rajinikanth “is the only person who has control over the commercial utilization of his personality, name, voice, image, likeness, and other characteristics that or and uniquely identifiable, and also associated with him.”

As the letter further explains that it’s “not limited to his name, voice, image, and any other distinctive elements that are uniquely associated with (Rajinikanth)” this means that any mimicry or imitation will also be considered as infringement.

The notice concluded by stating “any damage or violation to his reputation or persona would entail great loss to our client having its effect over many spheres,” as Rajinikanth then would take legal actions, including civil and criminal against anyone infringing his identity.

