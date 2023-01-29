Shah Rukh Khan, who has always been known for his witts and impeccable acting skills has been a guide for romance in India. It would not be wrong to call him an institution when it comes to portraying a romantic character on screen. Throughout the times, many newcomers have learned about how one can win a woman’s heart with SRK’s style of romanticism.

Amongst all the newbies, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ actor Karan Tacker once asked Shah Rukh Khan a few dating tips to impress girls. While answering to Karan’s question, SRK indirectly poked fun at Karan Johar. Read on to find out what he said.

During the Mirchi Music Awards, the ‘Khakee’ actor Karan Tacker was in awe of Shah Rukh Khan when he was on stage. He says, “My heart is thumping right now by just looking at you”. As Karan Tacker continues to fanboy him, SRK interrupts him in the middle and says, “Nahi nahi, main sab kar leta hu” and gives him a side hug. Shah Rukh Khan later takes a dig at Karan Tacker and says, “Aur tera to naam bhi Karan hai” taking a sly dig at Karan Johar.

The incident made the audiences laugh out loud and Sonu Nigam also hugged SRK when he cracked the joke. Later, Karan Tacker asks him to teach him the dance step of ‘Kali Kali Aankhein’. Shah Rukh Khan explained to Karan Tacker that the step of ’‘Kali Kali Aankhein’ can never get him any girl. However, SRK danced with Karan Tacker while Sonu Nigam sang the song on the stage.

Shah Rukh Khan with his recent movie, Pathaan has been ruling the box office in India. The movie has already broken many records and is one of the highest openings ever in Bollywood. The craze of King Khan is continuing to grow bigger and bigger as fans have eagerly waited for him to come back on the big screen for a long time!

Let us know what do you think about this incident!

