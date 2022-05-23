Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam is considered to be one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. He is well known as “Modern Rafi” a title which was given by his idol Mohammad Rafi. He is also awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of arts.

While he is one of the most respected singers in the industry, he was embroiled in a few controversies as well. Back in 2016, he made an impromptu performance on a Jet Airways flight which made a lot of people happy. However, the authorities weren’t amused by it.

Sonu Nigam crooned two hit songs ‘Do pal ka khwabon ka karvaan’ from Veer Zaara and “Panchhi nadiya” from Refugee over the flight’s intercom for his fellow passengers after obliging to their request. The incident occurred on a flight from Jodhpur to Mumbai. One of the passengers even recorded the session and shared it on social media. The video went viral later.

Almost a month later, Jet Airways issued a statement on Twitter saying it suspended all cabin crew of a flight and is enforcing corrective measures and disciplinary actions. Even though the tweet did not mention the reason behind taking the action, NDTV’s report claimed the action was taken due to the playback singer’s impromptu performance.

Jet Airways Statement pic.twitter.com/BpWyFscNFe — Jet Airways (@jetairways) February 4, 2016

The report further added Sonu Nigam’s reaction to the airline’s action. He said, “This act lack of common sense according to me is real intolerance. I have witnessed an elaborate fashion show in an aircraft… I have seen pilots and crew members cracking humorous jokes to loosen up passengers in other countries which is so cool.”





However, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Mahesh Sharma had different opinions on the issue. He said, “The mic system should be used by authorized staff or captain of the plane only. I’m happy Jet Airways has taken initiatives on this issue.” The report also cited a source claiming that civil aviation regulator DGCA was concerned that while Mr Nigam became the centre of attention, the forward galley near the cockpit was left unattended by the crew and that though the plane was descending, passengers were standing to get a clear view of him, and could have been hurt if the plane hit turbulence.

Self-proclaimed film critic, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, who is known for picking up fights with Bollywood celebrities and making obnoxious comments on actresses also tried to troll Sonu Nigam in his tweet over the issue. He wrote, “Jet Airways didn’t like Sonu’s singing so he feels its intolerance.@sonunigam bro we hear your Sade Huye Songs it’s the biggest intolerance.”

