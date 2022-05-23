Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship has been hitting the headlines a lot lately. Just a few weeks ago, a few reports had claimed that the two had decided to split and the reason for it was they allegedly ‘fell out of love.’

However, if you are a huge fan of the two actors and never fail to ship them together, then this news will surely put a smile on your face.

According to fresh reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are back together. Yes, you read that right. Well, this happened after Kiara and Sidharth were together at her recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s screening.

As per the reports by TOI, a source has now spilled the happy beans on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra patch up, by saying, “It all happened when Kiara called up Sidharth to invite him for the screening of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.” The source also revealed that the two were quite emotional during their apparent call and that’s when they decided to patch up with each other.

The source told TOI, “They can’t stay without each other; they realised that it was a bhool (mistake) and they’d been rather impulsive to say to each other that they’re closing the chapters on their love scene. The call was quite emotional. The rest, as they say, is history”

If these reports by TOI are true about kissing and make-up, then it’s quite delightful news for the fans who ship them!

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is presently basking in the glorious success of her recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also is gearing up for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his upcoming film Mission Majnu. He also will be starring in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming OTT venture, marking his entry into Shetty’s police-verse

Are you excited to see Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sharing some sweet pics after patch up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

