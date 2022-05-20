Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grabbed many eyeballs after their dating rumours started while they were shooting Shershaah. Although the two stars never spoke about their relationship but a few back their break up rumours shocked everyone. However, reports later claimed they’ll remain friends, amid such rumours, Sid recently attended the premiere of Kiara’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where the two seemed to have squashed separation rumours by hugging at the venue.

Advani’s latest release is getting a lot of positive responses from critics and audiences alike. Apart from her, the Anees Bazmee directorial also features, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Last night the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 premiere was a star-studded affair. More than anything, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the small talk and a warm between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The video which is going viral on Instagram is getting love from their fans, as they can’t stop talking about how the MS Dhoni actress is shyly looking at the handsome hunk.

Reacting to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s hug, a user wrote, “The way kiara shys tells everything,” another wrote, “Koi inki shadi karado.. wanna see those piks of uncontrolled PDA,” a third user commented, “Look at them, how can these two perfect humans get bored of each other?”

A fourth user wrote, “This is nice. Actually liked the aid and kartik hug so muchhhh, a fifth user commented, “Kiaraa totally in love with Sid the way she look at him, her eyes on him only, so sweet.”

Earlier, talking about their separation, a source close to them had confirmed the news and told ETimes, “Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon).”

Although their break up rumours was all over the internet but Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen reacting to each other’s social media posts, they were even spotted together at Arpita Khan’s Eid celebration.

