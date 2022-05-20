After 24 years of their marriage, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan and his estranged wife Seema Khan filed for divorce. A couple of days back, the former couple was snapped outside a family court where they had arrived to put an end to their long marriage. Not many know, that Sohail and Seema, who fell in love with each other on the sets of ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” eloped when the latter’s family was against their union. It was love at first sight for Sohail as Seema had just started her career of a Fashion Designer in Mumbai.

Later in 1998, Sohail and Seema got married and are currently parents to two sons – Nirvaan and Yohan.

After being Seema Khan for 24 years, Sohail Khan’s estranged wife decided to drop her last name and return to her maiden name. After filing for divorce, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Seema is not more Seema Khan, but Seema Sajdeh. While scrolling through her social media profiles we came across her writing her name as Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

Well, Seema Khan and Sohail’s divorce has come as a shock to many. Not many knew, that the couple was already living separately until the star wife revealed it on the Netflix show. Speaking about growing apart, Seema had said on the show, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationship meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not in a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.”

Seema and Sohail are yet to make an official statement about their separation.

