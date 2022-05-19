Just like his films, Salman Khan’s personal life has always been in the limelight. Right from his romantic relationships to his court cases, the actor has always been and continues to be on the top of the news owing to his fan following. Despite him being 56-year-old, it would be wrong to say that women have stopped chasing him and expressing their love for him. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the only actors in Bollywood who are loved by all age groups of men and women.

While Salman’s marital status continues to be single, there was a time when the superstar confessed that it was very ‘boring’ for him to stick to one partner for a long time.

Well, it isn’t Salman Khan who had made the revelation, it’s in fact his on-screen ladylove Bhagyashree who had spilt the beans on his personal life. During one of the interviews, Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree revealed that he once told her that he doesn’t want nice girls to fall for him because he thinks he isn’t a good guy either.

Speaking to the YouTube channel WildFilms India, Bhagyashree said, “He said that I don’t want nice girls to fall in love with me. So I said why would you want to say that. He said because I don’t think I am a nice guy.” The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress went on elaborate that it’s very unlikely for Salman to stick to one partner. She further said, “He said I don’t think I can stick with one person for a long time. I get bored very easily and till I get this under control, I would want people to stay away. So I don’t allow them to come close to me.”

Bhagyashree went on to say that more than Salman Khan chasing women it’s women chasing Salman Khan. “I think with him it’s more the women who have been really after him than him being after any one of them. And like he has been protective about his family, I think he is also extremely protective about his women so I guess that sparks off possessiveness to another level which women today don’t like,” said the actress.

Salman Khan has often made headlines for his romantic relationships with actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur and others.

On the work front, Salman Khan has a couple of interesting projects lined up for him. The superstar will next be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is slated to release in his birthday week. The film also stars Pooja Hedge and Shehnaaz Gill in the cameo.

However, in the next year, Salman Khan’s most anticipated film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid 2023. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan. It’s the other way round for Salman also, as SRK too has a cameo in Pathaan.

